Child killed in a tractor-trailer crash in Carroll County

Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving two tractor-trailers.

The crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 77 at mile marker two in Carroll County.

According to the VSP, the wreck happened when one tractor-trailer tried to pass another and hit the rear.

Police say a three-year-old child, identified as Vince D. Park, was not properly secured and was ejected during the crash. He died at Northern Hospital in Mt. Airy, North Carolina. The child’s mother was driving the big rig at the time. She suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the other tractor trailer was treated at the scene.