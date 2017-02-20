Fast Lane Challenge rules

SECOND STREET AUTO RACING CONTEST OFFICIAL RULES



NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. THIS CONTEST IS INTENDED FOR PLAY IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA ONLY AND WILL BE GOVERNED BY U.S. LAW. DO NOT PARTICIPATE IF YOU ARE NOT ELIGIBLE AND LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES OR CANADA AT THE TIME OF ENTRY.



These Official Rules are for the SECOND STREET AUTO RACING Contest (the "Contest"), which is a nationwide contest (including both the United States and Canada) Sponsored by Second Street Media Inc. ("Sponsor"). Local affiliates who choose to participate in this Contest may offer prizes for their participants only, but eligibility for those prizes may be restricted to individuals in the affiliate's local area.



Contest entries will be accepted beginning at 12:01 am ET on February 7, 2017. Entries will be accepted until the published start time for each race as posted on the picks page of this website.



This Contest is not intended to be used for gambling purposes. If it is determined that a participant is using the Contest for gambling purposes, he/she will be disqualified.



1. ELIGIBILITY: This Contest is open to legal residents of the 50 states of United States and the District of Columbia, who are 18 years of age or older, and legal residents of Canada (excluding Quebec), who are of legal age of majority in their province of residence, at the time of entry. Local affiliates may restrict eligibility for affiliate prizes; eligibility for local affiliate prizes will be posted on the local affiliate's website. Employees of Sponsor and participating affiliates (the "Promotion Parties"), and members of the immediate family (spouse, parent, child, sibling and their respective spouse) and households of each such employee are not eligible to participate or win a prize. This contest is void in Quebec and where prohibited by law.



2. HOW TO PLAY: For each race, pick the drivers you think will finish in 1st through 10th place for the race. Picks must be submitted 15 minutes before the race is scheduled to start. Entrants will be awarded points depending on how the driver's they select finish the race. 1st place is worth 150 points, 2nd place is worth 125 points, 3rd place is worth 100 points, 4th place is worth 80 points, 5th place is worth 78 points, with the number of points being reduced by 2 points for each subsequent place from 6th place (76 points ) to 43rd place (2 points). Drivers who finish in 44th place and beyond will not receive any points. The total points for the ten drivers you selected for the race becomes the Team Score. There is a 25 point bonus for each driver that comes in the exact place you picked the driver to finish, e.g., if you picked a driver to finish in 2nd place and the driver finishes in 2nd place, you will receive a 25 point bonus to the Team Score.



Your total score for the Contest will be the combined sum of your best 15 races.



If there is a tie for the most points for a race, the tie breaker will be based first on which tied entrant had the most drivers picked in the correct place for the race. If there is still a tie, the entrant who picked the highest place correct will be declared the winner. If there is still a tie, the computer will randomly select a winner from the remaining entrants that are still tied after the first two tie-breakers.



If there are ties for overall score, the entrant with the most points for the most recent race will be declared the winner. If there is a tie, the computer will continue comparing race points for the most recent previous races, one-by-one, until a winner is selected. If any entrant are tied for all the races, the computer will randomly select a winner from the entrants that are tied for all races.



Points are awarded for the drivers, not cars. If a entrant picks a driver who qualified for race and a new driver took his/her place before the start of the race, the entrant must pick the new driver. Entrants will not receive points even though the new driver may be racing the car of the driver that the entrant selected. And, if the new driver is not in the list of drivers that can be picked then no entrants shall have the ability to pick that driver.



Weekly winners are not posted until the official governing body for the race has released the official race results and any modifications to the finish order have been made. This can be anywhere from 24 to 48 hours after the conclusion of the race. Any modifications to the race results after the official race results are posted will not be considered.



National Prizes



Per race - One Sprint Cup themed Fathead of the winner's choosing will be provided to the winner (as specified above) by Fathead, LLC. The approximate retail value of the weekly prize is $89.



Overall - The Grand Prize is a trip for two to the 2018 Daytona 500 valued at $4,200 provided by Second Street. Included are 4 days and 3 nights accommodations, two tickets (each) to the Friday, Saturday and Sunday races and $1,000 airfare voucher. The winner can choose to accept the $4,200 in cash.

Local Prizes

Per race- Each race winner will win a gas voucher worth $25 from Hometown Shell in Bluefield, VA. Winners will be notified by email and will have 30 days to claim their prize. Prizes will be picked up at the station at WVVA-TV, 3052 Big Laurel Highway, Bluefield, WV, 24701.



3. WINNER NOTIFICATION: Winners will be notified by email. All posted results are unofficial until winners are verified. If a winner does not respond within seven (7) days of the initial notification email, the prize will be forfeited and awarded to the next highest scoring participant. Prizes won by an eligible participant who is a minor in his/her state of residence (a resident of AL or NE who is 18 years of age) will be awarded to minor's parent or legal guardian who must sign and return all required documents. Sponsor is not responsible for any change of email address, mailing address and/or telephone number of participants.



4. GENERAL CONDITIONS: Participants agree to abide by the terms of these Official Rules and that the decisions of the Sponsor are final and binding on all matters pertaining to the Contest. The Promotion Parties reserve the right to substitute any prize with another prize of equal or greater value. Prizes are non-transferable and no cash equivalent or substitution of prize is offered, except at the sole discretion of the Sponsor.



The Promotion Parties have not made nor are in any manner responsible or liable for any warranty, representation, or guarantee, express or implied, in fact or in law, relative to any prize, including but not limited to its quality, mechanical condition or fitness for a particular purpose. Any and all warranties and/or guarantees on a prize (if any) are provided only by the manufacturer, and winners agree to look solely to such manufacturers for any such warranty and/or guarantee. Each winner is responsible for all federal, state and local taxes and may be required to complete an IRS form W-9. Sponsor reserves the right to withhold prizes until completed form W-9 is received.



A participant grants to Sponsor and the local affiliates the right to use and publish his/her proper name and state/province or residence online and in print, or any other media, in connection with the Contest. By accepting a prize, a winner grants Sponsor and the local affiliates the right to use his or her name and likeness for advertising and promotional purposes without further compensation. Participants agree (a) to release and hold Sponsor, Promotion Parties and all of their respective officers, directors, employees, representatives and agents harmless from any and all liability for any injuries, losses or damages of any kind, including death, or property resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, misuse or use of the prize or participation in this Contest; (b) that under no circumstances will participants be permitted to obtain awards for any punitive, incidental or consequential damages; (c) all causes of action arising out of or connected with this Contest, or any prize awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; and (d) any and all claims, judgments, and award shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, excluding attorneys' fees and court costs.



5. PRIVACY NOTICE: Information you provide in connection with this contest is subject to Sponsor's Privacy Policy and will be shared with your local affiliate.



6. LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY: Sponsor and Promotion Parties are not responsible for Internet crashes or slowdowns caused by network congestion, viruses, sabotage, satellite failures, phone line failures, electrical outages, natural disasters or acts of man or God, lost, late, misdirected, postage-due, unintelligible, returned, undelivered entries or email, or for lost, interrupted or unavailable satellite, network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), Website, or other connections availability, accessibility or traffic congestion, miscommunications, failed computer, network, telephone, satellite or cable hardware or software or lines, or technical failure, or jumbled, scrambled, delayed or misdirected transmissions, computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or other errors of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic or network. Persons who tamper with or abuse any aspect of this Contest or Website, or act in violation of the Official Rules, or act in any manner to threaten or abuse or harass any person, or violate Website's terms of service, as solely determined by the Sponsor, will be disqualified. Neither Sponsor nor Promotion Parties are responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information whether caused by Website users, tampering, hacking, or by any of the programming or equipment associated with or used in this Contest, and assumes no responsibility for any errors, omission, deletion, interruption or delay in operation or transmission or communication line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized Website access. Any use of robotic, macro, automatic, programmed or like methods of play will void all such plays, and may subject that participant to disqualification. Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual (and all of his or her submissions) who tampers with the submission process. Neither Sponsor nor Promotion Parties are responsible for injury or damage to participant's or any other person's computer or property related to or resulting from participating in this Contest. Should any portion of Contest be, in the Sponsor's sole opinion, compromised by virus, worms, bugs, unauthorized human intervention or other causes which, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor, corrupt or impair administration, security, fairness or proper play of this Contest, or Contest plays, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest.



7. WINNERS: For a list of national winners, mail a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Second Street Media, Inc., 1017 Olive Street, Mezzanine Level, St. Louis, MO, 63101, Attn: Auto Racing Contest Winners List. Requests must be received by Dec 15, 2017.



This contest is sponsored by Second Street Media, Inc., 1017 Olive Street, Mezzanine Level, St. Louis, MO, 63101.



© 2017 Second Street Media, Inc.



The content, information, data, designs and code associated with the Contest website are protected by intellectual property and other laws. Copying or unauthorized use of any copyrighted materials, trademarks or any other intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.

