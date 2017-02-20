President's Day held at Bluefield Early Learning Center

With Monday being President's Day, one local teacher was making a difference in the lives of her students.

Ms. Taylor's Pre-K class held a short program at the Mercer County Early Learning Center in Bluefield. Each student represented either a President or First Lady.

The program was designed to help students learn more about the nation's leaders.

"They have learned over the past couple of weeks the names of various Presidents and First Ladies. They've dressed the part. They've learned each other's names. So we're hoping they've learned a little bit of American history,” said teacher Patricia Taylor.

President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, or at least their preschool counterparts, arrived to school in a motorcade escorted by the Bluefield Police.

Taylor said the program has been held at various Mercer Schools for around twenty years.