UPDATE: Arrest made in fatal Bland County hit-and-run

A man is arrested in a fatal hit-and-run in Bland County on Monday.

According to the Virginia State Police, three local women were hit around 8:40 a.m. during "their daily morning walk" on Wilderness Road. Troopers say the women heard a vehicle coming and moved "single file into a ditch line." But the driver of a 1993 Ford Thunderbird ran off the side of the road toward them.

One woman was able to jump out of the way. She was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Connie M. DeHart, 69, and Frances E. Burgess, 66, died at the scene.

Alex B. Nunley, 27, fled the area. He was located at a residence on Hungry Hollow Road in the Holly Brook area of Bland County. Nunley is charged with three felony counts of hit-and-run, reckless driving, and failure to report an accident. He is currently being held in New River Valley Jail without bond.

Troopers say the Wilderness Road reopened at 3:20 p.m.

The investigation remains ongoing.

