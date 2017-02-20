1 killed, 1 injured in Wise County crash - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

1 killed, 1 injured in Wise County crash

WISE COUNTY, VA (WVVA) -

A Wise County man is killed in a single-vehicle crash on Monday.

The crash happened around 5:25 a.m. on Route 643, a mile south of Route 670. Troopers say the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south when he ran off the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver, identified as Christopher T. Covell, 47, of Wise, Virginia died at the scene. Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt. A 36-year-old male passenger was taken to Johnson City Medical Center with serious injuries. 

A cause of the crash remains under investigation.

