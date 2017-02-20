1 injured in tractor trailer crash on I-64 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

1 injured in tractor trailer crash on I-64

Posted:
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

A section of Interstate 64 closed down Monday morning in Raleigh County due to a jackknifed tractor trailer.

The crash happened around 5:35 a.m. in the westbound lanes near mile marker 137 on Sandstone Mountain. There were multiple vehicles were involved. One person was taken to the hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries.

The scene was cleared at 8:30 a.m. Heavy fog may have played a roll in the crash.

