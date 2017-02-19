A McDowell Co. family persevere through hardships & celebrate matriarch's 91st birthday

Anytime the five generations of the Powell-Washington family get together, whiffs of food, laughter and songs fill the air. This weekend their reason for coming together is pretty special—her 91st birthday.

Margaret Powell-Washington is battling dementia and in hospice care..AND Most of her nine kids are scattered across the country but the family says what's kept them together for so many years is their faith, love and their mom.

“She's always been there and we've been taught love and respect each other,” said Powell-Washington's second oldest son Jeffery Powell.

“As we get older at times some conflict would come in but remember what your were taught as you grow up.

“We didn't know we would be here with her or that she would be here at 91 so if you have a mother or grandmother do all that you can to show that you appreciate her,” said daughter, Betty Powell-Younger.

Daughter, Karen Harris cares for her now 91-year-old mother.

“I wouldn't want anyone to walk this walk alone,” said Harris.

“Her being in hospice is not the most easy thing in world but you get through and staying prayerful makes all the difference in the world. She (Margaret Powell-Washington) doesn't complain she's a joy to be around because of the things she says and [does].”