Governor kicks off "SOS" tour in Raleigh County, vows to prioritize Coalfields Expressway

Governor Jim Justice kicked off his S.O.S. "Save Our State" tour in Raleigh County Sunday at the site of the Coalfields Expressway project.

His focus, fixing our roads and fixing the budget.

In his speech the governor called on West Virginians to take the road less traveled.

"If you go with me, I'll build the damn road,” Justice said. “And I'll build it now."

Speaking in front of the last completed portion of the Coalfields Expressway in Raleigh County, the governor laid out part of his infrastructure plan that he says will save the state.

West Virginia D.O.T. secretary Tom Smith says increased infrastructure spending not only creates 48,000 jobs, but lowers the costs of operating a vehicle for West Virginia drivers.

"If we continue to under-invest in transportation, the cost of the average motorist is far more than governor justice's modest ten cents at the pump and the D.M.V. fees would cost,” Smith said.

Governor Justice says completing this highway project will accomplish several things like bringing jobs to West Virginia, but it'll also serve to link towns like Pineville, Mullens and Welch, towns mostly forgotten by the highway system.

“So many people want to come, but they can't hardly get here, and once they're here they are worried to death how to get out of here,” Justice said. “So this our ticket."

Justice says answering the state's $500 million budget shortfall will take more than just cutting back on existing programs and services, calling his plan to increase taxes a stop-gap measure.

"We're going to make West Virginia the place for people to come from the standpoint of taxation,” Justice said. “We are going to lower taxes, we just can't do it on day one and get to where we need to get to."

The governor's clear message to West Virginia; invest in the state, or watch it fall behind even further.

When completed, the Coalfields Expressway will be about 65 miles long.

Right now, only about eight miles are open to drivers.

The estimated remaining cost of construction will cost around $1 billion.