Bluefield College baseball wins home opener over Rio Grande

The Bluefield College baseball team defeated Rio Grande College in walk-off fashion on 5-4 Saturday in their home season opener at Bowen Field.

Erik Williams hit two home runs in the victory for the Rams. Catcher Austin Browning hit the game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth for the Rams.

The Rams improve to 4-1 on the young season. They finish their series on Sunday with Rio Grande with a pair of games at Bowen Field.