Bluefield College baseball wins home opener over Rio Grande - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield College baseball wins home opener over Rio Grande

Posted:

The Bluefield College baseball team defeated Rio Grande College in walk-off fashion on 5-4 Saturday in their home season opener at Bowen Field. 

Erik Williams hit two home runs in the victory for the Rams. Catcher Austin Browning hit the game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth for the Rams. 

The Rams improve to 4-1 on the young season. They finish their series on Sunday with Rio Grande with a pair of games at Bowen Field. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.