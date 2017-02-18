High School Basketball Scoreboard 02/18 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School Basketball Scoreboard 02/18

Posted:

Boys:

Graham 68- Virginia 41

Greenbrier East 80- Richwood 69

Midland Trail 77- Buffalo 36

Huntington 75-Beckley 62

Winfield 70- Oak Hill 37

Girls:

Oak Hill 40- Liberty 15

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.