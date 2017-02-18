Hokies drop road battle with Louisville

After a pair of big wins in the last week, the Virginia Tech Hokies faced a tough road contest Saturday against number eight Louisville.

The Hokies nearly fought their way back to another win, but in the end, the Cardinals prevailed to a 94-90 victory.

Seth Allen scored 25 points off of the bench in the loss for the Hokies.

The Hokies fall to 18-8 overall and 7-7 in the ACC.

Up next, they host Clemson on Tuesday.