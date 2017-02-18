Bluefield women win fourth straight, men also victorious

On Senior Day at the Dome Gymnasium, the Bluefield College men's and women's basketball team were both victorious on Saturday vs. Reinhardt University.

The win was the fourth straight victory for the women's team. The Rams finished off the Eagles in overtime 54-51.

Senior Whitney Smith led the Rams 22 points.

The women finish the regular season 17-12 and 13-9 in conference play.

The men won in a thriller 82-80 to snap a four-game losing streak.

Seniors Khadier Fulcher and Cordaris Townes led the Rams in scoring with 19 and 16 points respectfully.

The men finish the regular season 13-17 and 10-10 in conference play.

Both teams will play in the Appalachian Athletic Conference tournament next week in Kingsport, Tennessee.