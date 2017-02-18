Mountaineers hold off Texas Tech in double overtime

After a wild night night in Lawrence on Monday night where the West Virginia Mountaineers lost a 14 point lead late in the second half and eventually fell in overtime to the Jayhawks, the Mountaineers were poised to get back in the win column Saturday against Texas Tech.

The Mountaineers were able to do just that. They defeated the Red Raiders 83-74 in double overtime to pick up their 21st win of the season.

Jevon Carter led the Mountaineers with 24 points. Elijah Macon, Tarik Phillip and Daxter Miles Jr. also finished in double figures.

The Mountaineers host Texas on Monday night.

