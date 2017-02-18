Fiery accident on Route 52 causes power outages

An accident closes a road and causes a power outage in McDowell County.

According to dispatchers, around 11:30 Saturday morning, a vehicle accident on Route 52 caused power outages in the Switchback and Keystone areas.

Route 52 was blocked for hours. Area fire and rescue departments responded, as well as the West Virginia State Police.

AEP has been working all evening to repair the outages.

No word yet on the condition of the driver or the cause of the crash.