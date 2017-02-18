Winter Warmer helps commission beautify Bluefield

It may not feel much like winter this weekend but that didn't stand in the way of the Bluefield Beautification Commission hosting it's annual Winter

Warmer.

There isn't anything like it in the area and sometimes it's cold and sometimes it's snowy and this year it's really warm so this year it's really going to be a Winter Warmer,” said Chairwoman Gail Satterfield.

Satterfield is expecting a major turnout at Bluefield's Winter Warmer and donations and proceeds from the event will help keep the city appealing to the eye.

“I couldn't begin to name all the projects but we have so many, the fountains, the clock, the entry signs.”

This is the sixth year for the warmer and it's the first one being held at the David's Downtown and organizer's say they're pretty excited to welcome all the attendees.

“My first restaurant that I had here in Bluefield was called David's Restaurant and I was in the arts center for 15 years and I left and I came back home again,” said David's Downtown, owner David Hardin.

Hardin said he believes the reason the event is so successful is because of the food, entertainment and the opportunity for residents to mix and mingle.

This year's entertainment came all the way from Roanoke. “Five Dollar Shake" guitarist Jason Hill says they love to help small communities like Bluefield grow.

“The community coming together, that's the key central part to making this whole town great,” said Hill. “It's an honor to be a part of it.”