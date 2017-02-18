Public water project in Greenbrier Co. looking for more residents to sign up for service

A multi-million dollar project that would bring public water to hundreds of residents in Greenbrier County could get underway as soon as this summer.

But for the project to move on to the next phase, more residents need to get involved.

This work would bring public water to some residents living between Quinwood and Sam Black Church

Thrasher Engineering is working with Greenbrier County Public Service District #2 to reach a 36 month billing commitment with residents eligible for public water.

"The need for public water is always great and will increase the value of the property,” Thrasher's Tom Oxley said.

Officials at Saturday's meeting touted the advantages of public water over well water, and gave residents a chance to ask questions about the infrastructure project that could bring new economic opportunities.

"If we can get the water to Sam Black, that is hopefully going to create some jobs, maybe some businesses will come in out there,” Greenbrier County PSD clerk Donna Gilkeson said. “That is one reason the county commission contacted us to begin with was to try and get that area built up."

For the project to get off the ground, more than 300 households have to sign up to receive water, but right now, around half have agreed to it. Without enough participation, the funding allocated to the project would have to go back to the state.

“The project could just go away and we just really rather that not happen,” Oxley said. “It's an opportunity for Greenbrier County and this part of West Virginia to see some major development and we just hope that happens."

Oxley says there's no hard deadline for residents to sign up.

If you live in the area and want to see if you can receive public water, contact the Greenbrier County Public Service District office at 304-438-9283 or you can reach Tom Oxley at 304-575-1899.