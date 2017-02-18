Fourth Annual "Fur Ball" benefiting three local non-profits - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Fourth Annual "Fur Ball" benefiting three local non-profits

Posted:
By Justin McLennan, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
BECKLEY, WV (WVVA) -

The Humane Society of Raleigh County kicks off its biggest fundraiser of the year Saturday at 7 p.m.

The fourth annual “Fur Ball” gets underway at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

Saturday afternoon, crews got the building ready for the dining, dancing and silent auction.

This is the first time the “Fur Ball” has partnered with the Women's Resource Center and Hospice of Southern West Virginia to bring in money for all three organizations.

"We are non-profit organizations, so pretty much everything that we do is completely donation-driven, so this is one of our biggest fundraisers throughout the year and this is the first year that we've partnered with the other two organizations,” shelter volunteer Becky Walker said.

Reserved tickets to attend the sold-out event went for $50 a person and all proceeds will go to help the three participating charities.

