Humane Society of Raleigh Co. holds adoption day at PetSmart

It's "National Adoption Weekend" across the country and the Humane Society of Raleigh County held a special adoption day event in front of PetSmart.

The shelter brought out more than a dozen dogs and cats to help spread awareness of the shelter's growing need to unite animals with loving homes.

The shelter slashed the adoption price to just $50 for all of the animals.

"It helps us to get adoptions for them out here because you get a whole different crowd at PetSmart that you may not get out at the shelter,” adoption counselor Angela Messer said. “People just coming in to look at the mall or browse can come out and see our great dogs that we have. Sometimes people don't realize what great dogs there are just sitting at an animal shelter waiting for homes."

All the animals the shelter brought out this Saturday came fixed, fully vetted and micro-chipped.