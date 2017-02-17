Budget cuts to the arts could affect Theatre West Virginia

With some reports suggesting West Virginia is hundreds of millions of dollars in the red, Gov. Jim Justice and legislators at the state capitol continue to try to tackle the budget.

The governor's “S.O.S.” plan calls for sweeping reductions in state funding for several programs including the arts.

That has some involved with Theatre West Virginia concerned.

But Theatre West Virginia general manager Scott Hill says the program should be seen as part of the solution for West Virginia's problems.

More than one million visitors since 1961 have been treated to performances from Theatre West Virginia under the night sky at Cliffside Amphitheater at Grandview State Park.

Hill says governor justice's proposed budget will eliminate arts funding as one way to answer the state's budget crisis, which would amount to nearly one-third of Theatre West Virginia's funding.

"We are hoping that the legislature and the governor realize we are a big part of tourism in southern West Virginia,” Hill said.

Wednesday, Hill and others met with legislators at the capitol to discuss how the arts and the state could work together to move West Virginia forward.

"West Virginia's need for the arts is huge, so we were very concerned about that,” Hill said. “We have a plan that if we get a reduction, we can deal with that, but there's only so much reduction you can deal with."

Theatre West Virginia will operate under its full budget for the upcoming season. But what happens to that funding beyond 2017 remains to be seen. However, don't expect Theatre West Virginia to exit stage left, anytime soon.

"Theater West Virginia is going to be here,” Hill said. “It's been here for 57 years, it's going to be here for another 50 years if I have anything to do with it."

Hill says nearly half of Theatre West Virginia's attendees are from somewhere outside the region, which complements the governor's tourism-driven plan to help lift the state out of financial trouble.

"Most of the good things that ever happens comes in times of struggle,” Hill said. “We're in times of struggle. There's some good things that's coming to West Virginia."

Hill says he understands the need for cutbacks, and Theatre West Virginia will do its part. Even if it means, next year, having to cut back on the number of shows.