High School Basketball Scoreboard 2/17

High School Basketball Scores 2/17

Boys

Bluefield 56 Greenbrier East 46

Princeton 55 Wyoming East 44

Fayetteville 72 James Monroe 46

Pikeview 84 Van 64

Westside 66 Oak Hill 47

Midland Trail 77 Richwood 73

Greenbrier West 75 Montcalm 50

Mt View 66 Summers Co 53

