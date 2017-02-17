EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW: Rural King comes to Mercer Mall - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW: Rural King comes to Mercer Mall

By James McDowell, Multimedia Journalist
BLUEFIELD, WV -

Saturday morning will be the soft opening of the new Rural King at Mercer Mall, and employees are busy getting ready.

Co-Manager Todd Perego says "We sell everything from apparel to sporting goods to firearms... camping accessories... hunting. We have an entire automotive department, hardware, tools."

The new store is moving into the old Sears location.

And understandably, management at Mercer Mall is excited about the arrival of Rural King.

Rebecca Jordan of Mercer Mall says, "I think we were a really good fit in region and location for them to open up!"

She believes this opening should prove the mall is alive and kicking.

