Bluefield mom wants answers after front door is kicked in

A mom of five is hoping for some form of reimbursement after this..

Her front door being kicked in by Bluefield, West Virginia police early Friday morning.

“I get a phone call that someone is breaking into the house. My 14-year-old is in hysterics crying, screaming you could hear the beating on the door,” said mom, Jennifer Sullivan.

Sullivan immediately rushed from her job in Princeton to her home on union street in Bluefield

Sullivan says thinking it was a home invasion she called Bluefield Police.

“I thought someone done hurt my children broke in my house. God only knows what i get here and they say they're serving a search warrant i say for what they say for drugs,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan says no drugs were found.

“My 14-year-old had cut her foot on glass because were they made them lay down in the floor after they busted into the house.”

More than anything she wants one thing her door fixed.

“I don't have a front door. We've already asked them to replace it,” said Sullivan.

“I've asked them my father's asked them. My grandfather asked them that they did everything the legal way and that they had a credible witness.”