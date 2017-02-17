Former Mullens coach Nuckols passes away

Mullens, WV

WVVA-TV

Former Mullens boys basketball head coach Don Nuckols has passed away at the age of 78 due to respiratory problems. Nuckols coached the Rebels from 1969 to 1984 amassing 283 wins and 5 state championships. Under his tutelage, Nuckols coached 9 division one players, 3 division one coaches, and one NBA coach in Mike D'Antoni. D'Antoni's brother Dan who is the head coach at Marshall didn't play for Nucklos but knew him well like rest of the community, and he says Nuckols impact was felt all over. "He was able to stop the bleed, put passion back in to players that they wanted to play and wanted to be good. A lot of times that's hard to do. Some coaches have passion but they don't transfer it to the kids. He was able to for a long time."