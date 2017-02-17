Concord Baseball swept by West Liberty

Beckley, WV

WVVA-TV

The Concord Baseball team was swept in a doubleheader by West Liberty on Friday afternoon at Linda K. Epling Stadium. The Hilltoppers took game on 4-2 in 8 innings, and they took the second 16-5. With the loss, the Mountain Lions drop to 0-5 overall, and 0-2 in the Mountain East. Up next, they will travel to Winston Salem State for a 4 game series starting on Saturday afternoon.