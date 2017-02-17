Business shows support of local law enforcement

Friday, February 17th is National Random Acts of Kindness Day and the Beef Jerky Outlet took this day to heart.

The Beef Jerky Outlet celebrated the day by delivering $250 worth of jerky to local police stations to honor those men and women and thank them for all that they do in order to protect and serve the community.

"I think in today's world, there should be more days like this. We're here in Lewisburg, West Virginia, of course we have Beef Jerky Outlet here local, and we're here at the local police department to show our appreciation to the police department for what they do. Those guys are out there putting their lives on the line and they do a lot of work behind the scenes that we don't see and so we're here today to give them a $250 beef jerky basket to just say, 'hey man, thanks for what you do,'" Owner and operator of Beef Jerky Outlets in West Virginia.

The Beef Jerky Outlet handed out more than $20,000 worth of beef jerky across 90 stores.

