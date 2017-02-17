Greenbrier East theater team to represent entire state

Theatrical and fine arts often can get lost in the mix in high school, Greenbrier East High School is making a name for itself by promoting the dramatic arts.

After placing first at a state level competition, the Greenbrier East High School Theater team will be representing the state of West Virginia at the National East Coast Competition in March.

"It's a pretty good feeling. I've been teaching at Greenbrier East for four years and of the four years we've won states twice. I have big shoes to fill with Mr. Yates who was the previous theater teacher, but I feel like we're doing a pretty good job," said Kallie Cochran, Greenbrier East Theater teacher and Director of their production, Emotional Baggage.

"We competed in this before, but this is the biggest competition we competed in as a group. It's pretty, pretty exciting," said Brett Napire, Emotional Baggage PR.

"It was really just exciting and I know a few of us even started tearing up a bit and it was just great," added Emotional Baggage actress, Emily Swann.

Every student was dedicated to their production.

"We rehearsed two, maybe three, times a week after school until we got to the point where we were ready to compete in November," Cochran said.

Theater is full of surprises and the Greenbrier East High School Theater team knows that all too well.

"It's such a special play because there's no dialogue in the entire play. There's a soundtrack that goes in the background, but because there's no dialogue, it really forces the audience to pay attention to movement, facial expressions, and the message that's being portrayed," said Cochran.

Now, they want performing arts to be appreciated more by the community.

"It's not given the same spotlight as athletics and things like that that are in the community, so to be able to come home and bring an award and prize like this, it's definitely shining a spotlight in the fine arts," Cochran said.

The Greenbrier East High School Theater team is still fund raising for their trip. If you would like to donate, you can make the checks out to Greenbrier East High School, attention Theater Department.