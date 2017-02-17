Worker seriously injured in Buchanan County mine

A worker remains hospitalized with multiple broken bones following an accident at an underground coal mine in Buchanan County.

The incident happened around 9:00 p.m. Thursday at the Buchanan #1 mine in Oakwood, Virginia.

According to Tarah Kesterson with the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy (DMME), the worker, a continuous miner operator, became pinned between the machine and the wall (rib) of the mine. The injured miner was flown to Bristol Regional Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition.

Kesterson tells WVVA the 29-year-old miner is from Pikeville, Kentucky and has worked at the mine for the past two months.

The investigation is being handled by both the DMME and the Mine Safety and Health Administration.

