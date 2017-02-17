Former Mullens basketball coach passes away

High school sports fans across West Virginia are mourning the loss of Don Nuckols; former head basketball coach at the now closed down Mullens High School.

Nuckols coached the Rebels from the late 1960's through the mid-80's. He won five state titles during his time as coach (70, 72, 80, 82 and 84).

“My deepest sympathies to the Nuckols family. Don lived a wonderful life and contributed so much to building up the character of young men. He was a dear friend and a great competitor. All West Virginians knew Don Nuckols and we will all miss him. Don was a real fighter, a real competitor, and tremendous coach. I’m sure the Good Lord has got Don suited up with his dream team and he is coaching them to victory after victory in Heaven," said Governor Jim Justice.

Nuckols passed away on Thursday. He was 78-years-old.