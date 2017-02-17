Former Mullens basketball coach passes away - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Former Mullens basketball coach passes away

Posted:
Don Nuckols/ photo courtesy Derek Brooks Don Nuckols/ photo courtesy Derek Brooks
photo courtesy: 1972 Mullens Rebels yearbook photo courtesy: 1972 Mullens Rebels yearbook
photo courtesy: 1972 Mullens Rebels yearbook photo courtesy: 1972 Mullens Rebels yearbook

High school sports fans across West Virginia are mourning the loss of  Don Nuckols; former head basketball coach at the now closed down Mullens High School.

Nuckols coached the Rebels from the late 1960's through the mid-80's. He won five state titles during his time as coach (70, 72, 80, 82 and 84).

“My deepest sympathies to the Nuckols family. Don lived a wonderful life and contributed so much to building up the character of young men. He was a dear friend and a great competitor. All West Virginians knew Don Nuckols and we will all miss him. Don was a real fighter, a real competitor, and tremendous coach. I’m sure the Good Lord has got Don suited up with his dream team and he is coaching them to victory after victory in Heaven," said Governor Jim Justice.

Nuckols passed away on Thursday. He was 78-years-old.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.