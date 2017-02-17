Former Norton parks supervisor guilty of trading sex for community service

Syndicated television's Judge Judy has told graduating high school seniors in West Virginia to fill their lives and work with passion.More >>
We will have some unsettling weather this weekend due to a low pressure currently in the Midwest, will move Northeast. We will have partly sunny skies, but a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours throughout Sunday. ..Flash Flood Watch In Effect Until 10 PM EDT This Evening... The National Weather Service In Charleston Has Issued A * Flash Flood Watch For Portions Of Northeast Kentucky, Southwest Virginia, And West Virginia, Including The Follo...More >>
May is National Bike Month. So, in an effort to promote child safety, the Princeton Fire Department held Child Safety Education Day.More >>
The Welch Police Department held an event for charity on Saturday. This marked the fifth year of its multi-county motorcycle ride.More >>
Across the country, twenty-one-thousand AT&T Wireless workers are on strike this weekend. Employees began their strike on Friday afternoon.More >>
A spokeswoman for the Blue Ridge Parkway says a Virginia woman has fallen from an overlook to her deathMore >>
Some flash flooding in the Lashmeet and Lakebottom areas of Mercer County Saturday, traps a pregnant mother and her young child in their car until help could arrive just minutes later.More >>
Unsettling weather this weekendMore >>
