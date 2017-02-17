Former Norton parks supervisor guilty of trading sex for community service

A Norton man who used his position to coerce women into sex in exchange for faking community service hours is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Michael Todd Lintz, used his position as the former Parks and Recreation Department Maintenance Supervisor in Norton, Virginia to engage in sex with one woman who was assigned to do community service. He also attempted to have sex with another worker assigned to him for the same reason.

Lintz also lied under oath, according to court documents, when he falsely testified that the female worker he'd engaged in sexual relations with completed her community service hours.

Lintz was indicted back July.

Acting U.S. Attorney Rick A. Mountcastle will hold a news conference Tuesday following the sentencing hearing.