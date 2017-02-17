Construction underway on new WVU Tech Engineering Building

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) WVU Tech has broken ground on their new engineering building in Beckley. Construction started last month on the 1.7 million dollar project that will allow students a space for heavy-duty lab work.



Campus Pres. Carolyn Long said Friday the goal is to build a strong enough structure where students will be able to complete large projects without having to worry about the base of the building.



"These kind of labs have to be pretty utilitarian in the sense that they have to be sturdy, made so that students can do those kind of projects in them."



Construction is expected to wrap up on July, 1, 2017, when the university will start moving equipment from their Montgomery Campus.



All WVU Tech students in all 40 majors will be located on the Beckley campus starting in the Fall of 2017.