UPDATE: Injured miners released from McDowell County hospital

Six employees at the XMV mine in Gary went by ambulance to the hospital after an accident at the site Thursday afternoon.

McDowell County dispatch confirmed the number of injured and the McDowell County Ambulance Authority told WVVA News that two of their trucks each transported two victims.

All six were sent to Welch Community Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The nature of the accident is still unclear, but reportedly involved the collision of two man-carriers.

XMV Mine 39 in Gary is described online as non-functioning with a total of 16 employees on site who do maintenance work.

Dispatchers report first-responders included the Gary Volunteer Fire Dept., Jan-Care McDowell County, McDowell County Ambulance Authority and Stat Ambulance Service.

