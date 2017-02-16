Concord Basketball Sweeps Urbana - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Concord Basketball Sweeps Urbana

Urbana, OH

The Concord Basketball teams swept an important doubleheader at Urbana on Thursday night.

The women defeated the Knights 90-75.  The Lady Mountain Lions were led by Alexis Lowery who had 27 points.  With the win they improve to 7-18 overall and 5-14 in the Mountain East.  They pull within 1 game of the final spot in the tournament.

The men defeated the Knights 98-91.  The Mountain Lions were led by Aaron Miller who had 27 points.  With the win, they improve to 9-16 overall and 5-14 in the Mountain East.  They pull into a tie for the 10th and final spot in the tournament.

Up next, the two will travel to Notre Dame on Saturday.

