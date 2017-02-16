Concord Basketball Sweeps Urbana

Urbana, OH

WVVA-TV

The Concord Basketball teams swept an important doubleheader at Urbana on Thursday night.

The women defeated the Knights 90-75. The Lady Mountain Lions were led by Alexis Lowery who had 27 points. With the win they improve to 7-18 overall and 5-14 in the Mountain East. They pull within 1 game of the final spot in the tournament.

The men defeated the Knights 98-91. The Mountain Lions were led by Aaron Miller who had 27 points. With the win, they improve to 9-16 overall and 5-14 in the Mountain East. They pull into a tie for the 10th and final spot in the tournament.

Up next, the two will travel to Notre Dame on Saturday.