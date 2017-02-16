High School Basketball Scoreboard 2/16 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School Basketball Scoreboard 2/16

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

High School Basketball Scores 2/16

Boys 

Independence 64 Shady Spring 58

Meadow Bridge 91 Hannan 71

Girls

Summers Co 52 Bluefield 46

Greenbrier East 43 Poca 34

Fayetteville 59 Greenbrier West 24

Princeton 51 Pikeview 42

