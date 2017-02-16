VHSL Conference Tournament Update 2/16 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

VHSL Conference Tournament Update 2/16

Posted:

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

Group 2A Southern Empire Conference Boys Semifinals

Virginia 73 Richlands 65

Graham 60 Grayson Co 46

SEC Championship Game, Saturday at 7:45 at Graham Middle School

Virginia vs. Graham

Group 1A Conference 64

George Wythe 69 Bland Co 40

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.