Collier the spark plug for Bluefield

When looking for the ideal player and student, you don't have to look further than Bluefield's Mookie Collier. Not only is a star on the court, but off the court as well. "Not only a incredible player but a outstanding young man. Works hard in the classroom, works hard on the basketball court, works hard on the football field. He's a great student athlete to have around, and he's going to have a great future" said head coach Buster Large.

Coming into this year, the coaching staff put a lot of responsibility Collier's shoudlers. Something he took in stride. "I'm one of those players that will play any position they need me to. I'm a team player. I did have a lot of weight on my shoulders, but I just practice hard and when the games come I play hard" said Collier.

Mookie is a star on the court, and on the gridiron. He has made several campus visits for college football and he is being recruited heavily by several division one schools. But, his only focus is on the hardwood. "Just think about basketball, and when basketball is over its track then football. I just block it out and think you are in basketball season right now Mookie."

Collier has a lot to live up to after the career of his brother Lykiel who won 2 state titles, and he hopes to be as good if not better. "I just want to be better than he was his junior year. He won a state championship his junior year, and I want the team to work hard and hopefully God bless us with a state championship ring."

The Beavers have come up short in the goals the last two seasons, something Mookie hopes to change with a deep run into March. "We kind of look at the game as motivation. We take it one game at a time and being thankful and blessed from God that we have a good record and hopefully that continues."