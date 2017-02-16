Marshall ends losing streak to UAB

Huntington, WV

WVVA-TV

The Marshall Mens Basketball team ended a 8 game losing skid to UAB on Thursday night at the Cam Henderson Center 74-59. The Herd was led by Jon Elmore who had 25 points. Ajdin Penava also chipped in with 13 points and 10 rebounds. With the win, Marshall improves to 15-11 overall and 8-5 in C-USA. Up next, the Herd will host Middle Tennessee on Saturday. Tipoff will be at 6 pm.