Marshall ends losing streak to UAB

Huntington, WV

The Marshall Mens Basketball team ended a 8 game losing skid to UAB on Thursday night at the Cam Henderson Center 74-59.  The Herd was led by Jon Elmore who had 25 points.  Ajdin Penava also chipped in with 13 points and 10 rebounds.  With the win, Marshall improves to 15-11 overall and 8-5 in C-USA.  Up next, the Herd will host Middle Tennessee on Saturday.  Tipoff will be at 6 pm.

