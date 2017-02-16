Bluefield Fire Department receives pet saving equipment

Though traditional oxygen masks are great for humans, they don't work great for pets. The fire department in Bluefield, West Virginia is hoping a new apparatus will alleviate that problem.

Invisible Fence Brand of Virginia donated two pet oxygen mask kits to the department today.

Steve Monaghan, the VP of Invisible Fence, explained the importance of the masks. "What's unique about these is human masks don't make a tight seal around a dog or cat's snout. What these do is provide that seal."

Invisible Fence runs a program called Project Breathe. Project Breathe has donated thousands of kits over the past seven years.

The kits not only include masks of three different sizes, but it's own set of tubing, an instruction sheet, and a spare leash, just in case the pet is stressed.