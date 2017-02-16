Hinton ready to celebrate Mardi Gras - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Hinton ready to celebrate Mardi Gras

Posted:
By Austin Davis, Multimedia Journalist
SUMMERS COUNTY (WVVA) -

Mardi Gras is right around the corner and Hinton is ready to celebrate.

The party will be held at the McCreery Hotel on the 28th and will feature a traditional New Orleans buffet. Gumbo, Jambalaya, and Crawfish are a few of the dishes. There will also be live music. Fat Tuesday is the day to celebrate before the Lenten season begins.

"It's going to be a great time. Everybody needs to buckle down for Lent. You know, that's what it's all about. Wednesday is Ash Wednesday, so Tuesday just come out and have a great time. Fill your bellies full of food and listen to some live music and have a great time before you have to buckle down for Lent," said Chris Gould, Chef at The Marketplace in Hinton.

You can purchase your ticket in advance for a discounted price by visiting The Market or visiting their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/themarketwv/

