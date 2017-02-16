Hinton ready to celebrate Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras is right around the corner and Hinton is ready to celebrate.

The party will be held at the McCreery Hotel on the 28th and will feature a traditional New Orleans buffet. Gumbo, Jambalaya, and Crawfish are a few of the dishes. There will also be live music. Fat Tuesday is the day to celebrate before the Lenten season begins.

"It's going to be a great time. Everybody needs to buckle down for Lent. You know, that's what it's all about. Wednesday is Ash Wednesday, so Tuesday just come out and have a great time. Fill your bellies full of food and listen to some live music and have a great time before you have to buckle down for Lent," said Chris Gould, Chef at The Marketplace in Hinton.

You can purchase your ticket in advance for a discounted price by visiting The Market or visiting their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/themarketwv/