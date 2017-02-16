CAPITOL BEAT: Lawmakers react to W.Va. Governor's highway plan

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) Gov. Jim Justice, (D) West Virginia, is getting ready for a full-court press on his highway construction plan.



His first stop Sunday will be the Coalfields Expressway, where he will be making the case for a proposal that would create 25,000 new construction jobs through increasing DMV registration fees from $20-30, Turnpike tolls from $2 to $3, and raising the gas tax by 10 cents a gallon. West Virginians would avoid the tolls with an E-Z pass that comes with their new registration.

So far, not all Republicans oppose the idea. The plan to give West Virginians an E-Z pass with an increase in registration fees is gaining traction in the Senate, especially for lawmakers in areas with unfinished roads.



Sen. Jeff Mullins, (R) Raleigh County, supports the plan to give West Virginians an E-Z pass for an eight dollar registration fee and an additional toll on I-81 to finish road projects.



"I've got a bill to finish up the Coalfields Expressway, which would put tolls on it. We could bond the money to finish the road. If the Governor's plan passes with the DMV fees, that should be enough to finish the Coalfields Expressway," said Sen. Jeff Mullins, (R) Raleigh County.



Sen. Ron Miller, (D) Greenbrier, could even tolerate an increase in the gas tax if it meant more jobs for West Virginia workers.



"I like the concept of one fee for all West Virginians. Everybody gets an EZ pass when they register their car. And it actually costs less money to operate."



But the plan is not without push back, especially in West Virginia's border counties, where lawmakers said they would be hit twice with an increase in the gas tax and tolls for out-of-state visitors.



"We have a lot of work to do here with roads. We need to continue to funnel money into it. And we need to be much more efficient in the dollars that we currently send. However, the Governor's plan, to me, seems a little off base," said Del. Marty Gearheart, (R) 27th District.



"He has a plan that says to our tourism industry, when you come to West Virginia, we're going to give you an invoice when you cross the border."



With two weeks of the session down and four to go, tune into Capitol Beat Extra on Saturday when lawmakers weigh in on whether they think enough progress is being made to avert an end-of-session budget crisis.