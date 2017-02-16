Coal country celebrates as Trump repeals "stream buffer rule"

President Donald Trump signed legislation repealing the "stream buffer rule" which many people in coal country called a "job killer."

Trump was joined by lawmakers and coal miners at the White House on Thursday.

"I am continuing to keep my promise to the American people to get ride of wasteful regulations that do absolutely nothing but slow down the economy, hamstring companies, [and] push jobs to other countries," said President Trump.

H. J. Res. 38 passed in the U.S. Senate by a vote of 54-45 and in the U.S. House of Representatives by a vote of 228-194.

"This is a lifeline to us. It's a source of pride for us as a state that we've been able to power this country," said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito. "We believe in this and we believe in your [Pres. Donald Trump] commitment in making sure American miners get back to work."

The "stream buffer rule" required coal companies to follow strict guidelines at surface mining operations with heavy emphasis on protecting waterways. It took effect in late-December, just a few weeks before the end of President Barack Obama's term.

"President Trump, we thank you very much for everything you've done for us. Everything you are doing for our industry is very much needed. I've been mining in this industry for 40 years and this is a very exciting time," said Mike, a coal miner from Morgantown, WV.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the last eight years brought a depression to eastern Kentucky, calling Mr. Trump a pro-coal President.

Sen. Joe Manchin also spoke during the news conference.

"There is not a miner here that isn't an environmentalist. So when people say we don't want to do the right thing, there is a balance between the environment and the economy," said Sen. Joe Manchin.