SPECIAL REPORT: Hidden Costs of Cancer Part 1

What is the cost of cancer? Thousands of dollars in medical bills, stress and worries that just won't subside.

Sadly, cancer is everywhere. And when cancer comes, it does not leave quietly.

Tonight the Smith family is holding onto hope and fighting for their home...after the disease took a mother and a father.

This may just look like a house on a hill in Princeton... just four walls and a roof.

But for Austin and Shyanne Smith, this house holds their heart. Because when cancer takes those you love most... a house sometimes becomes your source of hope.

"From what I remember, we've always been up here. Our whole life has been up here," says Austin Smith.

It must be one of the worst nightmares...to lose both parents to cancer within just a couple years. Austin and Shyanne's mother Terri was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2008 and passed away in 2013. Their father Stuart found to have an invasive form of lung cancer that took his life this past Christmas.

How overwhelming to be a young college student now taking on the role of a parent. How unfair to be a high school student planning your future knowing your mom and dad were taken too soon.

"It was really difficult because not only are you watching them suffer through that, but you're also learning to take care of them and to take care of yourself because you don't know how long you're going to be there," says Shyanne Smith.

"You grow up fast in those situations because you learn to step up and help take care of the family and support whatever family member is going through the hard times," says Austin.

Sometimes in the midst of sadness and loss, people find immeasurable strength to carry on.

That is the story of Austin and Shyanne Smith today: two young people taking on the challenges of everyday life. Outside of the emotional burdens, cancer left Austin and Shyanne with financial burdens....a lien against their home, a large loan they are doing their best to pay back.

"All the normal bills that a family has, electric cable, and then the house payment that we're left with because he took a loan out to pay for mom's stuff," says Austin.

You might be wondering, how can these two siblings keep smiling while taking on all this responsibility? Well I was wondering too...and it's an easy answer...there is strength in numbers.

"He's got the more 'it's going to be okay' type of deal, 'we're going to tough it out.' It's been really helpful, I can't imagine doing it without him," says Shyanne.

"Having someone there that needs me and I need them, it really pushes us to keep on, and not give up, and keep going like they would have wanted us to do," says Austin.

So tomorrow, Austin and Shyanne Smith may still wake up and miss their parents. But they will also wake up and make it out of the house, do really well in school, push themselves at work, and keep the memory of mom and dad close.

"I would just want to tell them thank you and also that I love them. I hate that something like that had to happen to them. It really sucks because they were both fantastic people and they didn't deserve for that to happen to them," says Shyanne.

If you want to help Austin and Shyanne keep their home, click here.