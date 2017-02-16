SPECIAL REPORT: Hidden Costs of Cancer Part 2

"I consider cancer just a beast, it's a monster. But it's just something that you have to buckle down and fight to overcome."

To look at 9-year-old Riley Graham now, you would have no idea that just a couple years ago he was going back and forth from Roanoke for chemo. Riley spent three years of his Tazewell County childhood fighting off acute lymphoblastic leukemia...a fight he won.

"I'm glad that I'm cancer-free, and it was scary when I had it," says Riley.

Like many cancer diagnoses, Riley's came from out of nowhere. His mom Amy took him to the doctor for some pain and muscle aches. But after a whirlwind of travel and tests and doctors, Amy got the news she had never imagined she would hear...Riley had cancer...her sweet, active son was now in the fight of his life.

"It's very nerve-wracking, you don't know what to expect. You can be told lots of things, listen to the doctors, be told what you can do and should do, but it's a learning process the entire time," says Amy.

3 1/2 years. Riley battled cancer for nearly 13-hundred days...days spent in and out of doctors' offices...days he should have spent being a kid. And his family's days weren't easy either. If there's one thing, we know about cancer it's that it takes a toll on more than just the patient. It creates a ripple effect of pain, emotions, financial struggles that last far beyond the disease.

"It took a toll on us because I'm a single mom so it's only my income and having to miss work to get him to doctors appointments. There was a time during his treatment where we actually had to do 24-hour chemo so we were in the hospital probably at least three days," says Amy.

Today Riley is almost two years cancer-free. He still goes back for blood checks monthly and his mom Amy still fights to raise awareness for childhood cancer. An important fight because sadly in this area, childhood cancer is not hard to find. But as a cancer survivor, Riley says he wants to be there for his fellow fighters.

"So they can survive, so they don't die."

Because sometimes cancer is hard to overcome.

To help out other area kids who are in the fight of their lives, you can donate to The T.J. Rasnick Foundation at First Sentinel Bank in Tazewell, Virginia.