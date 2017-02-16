State returns full control to Fayette County school board - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

State returns full control to Fayette County school board

Posted:
Bland Co. to consolidate schools Bland Co. to consolidate schools
CHARLESTON, WV (AP) -

The West Virginia Board of Education has voted to return full control of Fayette County's school system to the county after seven years under state control.

The board voted unanimously for the move Thursday at a meeting in Charleston, contingent on the Fayette board agreeing to a memorandum of understanding with the state school board.

The board had voted last month to give Fayette County partial control of its schools except for issues related to facilities.

In December the School Building Authority approved funding for capital improvements in Fayette County as part of a consolidation plan that would drop the number of Fayette County's public schools from 18 to 11.

The state Board of Education intervened in Fayette County in 2010, citing student achievement and facility issues.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.