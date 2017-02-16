State returns full control to Fayette County school board

The West Virginia Board of Education has voted to return full control of Fayette County's school system to the county after seven years under state control.

The board voted unanimously for the move Thursday at a meeting in Charleston, contingent on the Fayette board agreeing to a memorandum of understanding with the state school board.

The board had voted last month to give Fayette County partial control of its schools except for issues related to facilities.

In December the School Building Authority approved funding for capital improvements in Fayette County as part of a consolidation plan that would drop the number of Fayette County's public schools from 18 to 11.

The state Board of Education intervened in Fayette County in 2010, citing student achievement and facility issues.

