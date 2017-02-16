Bluefield man indicted in Mercer County shooting death

PRINCETON -- The Mercer County Grand Jury has returned an indictment in a fatal shooting.

Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler tells WVVA, Jordan Masterson, 19, of Bluefield, has been indicted in the death of Jalen Shaye Wilfong, 21, of Mercer County.

According to Mercer County Sheriff Tommy Bailey, four people were in a vehicle heading to an undisclosed location when one shot was fired inside by one of the victim's friends. It happened in December 2016 in the Lilly Grove area near Princeton.

Police say Wilfong was driven to Princeton Community Hospital but was unable to talk with officers about the incident and had to be flown to the Charleston Area Medical Center. He was later pronounced dead. Officials said alcohol was involved and in January ruled the shooting as accidental.

Sitler says after jurors heard the case, they made the decision to indict Masterson on a charge of voluntary manslaughter