No indictment returned in fatal Mercer County shooting

The Mercer County Grand Jury has considered an indictment in the case of Benjamin Hodges, who fatally shot Burton Lee Perry Jr. on the stoop of his home in Bluefield in December 2016.

According to Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler, jurors considered possible indictments for second degree murder and voluntary manslaughter.

Hodges claimed the shooting was an act of self defense. Burton Perry's body was found on the steps of Hodges' porch.

Sitler said what concerned him was that the entry wound was to the back of Perry's head, indicating he was leaving.

"We had real concerns because the shooter, Mr. Hodges, repeatedly said that Mr. Perry continually advanced toward him after the first shot was fired and the fact that he had a bullet wound to the back of the head didn't seem consistent with that story at all," Sitler said. "However, in light of the fact that it was after midnight, in light of the fact that this happened at the home of the shooter, the grand jury was unable to return a true bill."

Sitler said twelve of sixteen grand jurors have to agree to indict someone for a crime and so they are considering the case closed at this time.