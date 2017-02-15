Keep Mercer Clean Group Meets

The Keep Mercer Clean group met to brainstorm and finalize plans for their upcoming events.

The group is made up of county officials, members of the school system...

... and concerned residents and members of the media.

And today they all met at the Mercer County Courthouse.

County Commissioner Greg Puckett led the meeting.

As they unveiled cards to give the public information on a 40-day cleanup initiative...

Angela Groseclose with Mercer County schools... says kids often can have a big impact on the program.

The Keep Mercer Clean campaign is also encouraging local groups to get out and pick up trash in their neighborhoods.

Information can be found on all social media and they hope to get the hash tag "keep mercer clean" to go viral