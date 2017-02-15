Bluefield Virginia House Fire - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield Virginia House Fire

Posted:
BLUEFIELD, VA (WVVA) -

Around 4:45 This Evening Dispatchers Were Alerted To A Fire On Grove Street In Bluefield Virginia.  when the fire department arrived the fire was fully involved.
According to Firefighter Jarried McFarland once they arrived they began taking on the fire from the interior and also  set up a defense to protect the neighboring homes. 
    McFarland said they asked for and received mutual aid from Bluefield West Virginia to assist with water.
    Preliminarily McFarland said they think that the fire started in the basement of the house, But The Cause Is Still Unknown And Under Investigation. 
    there Were No Injuries 

?

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.