Bluefield Virginia House Fire

Around 4:45 This Evening Dispatchers Were Alerted To A Fire On Grove Street In Bluefield Virginia. when the fire department arrived the fire was fully involved.

According to Firefighter Jarried McFarland once they arrived they began taking on the fire from the interior and also set up a defense to protect the neighboring homes.

McFarland said they asked for and received mutual aid from Bluefield West Virginia to assist with water.

Preliminarily McFarland said they think that the fire started in the basement of the house, But The Cause Is Still Unknown And Under Investigation.

there Were No Injuries

