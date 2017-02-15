High School Basketball 2/15 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School Basketball 2/15

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

High School Basketball Scores 2/15

Boys 

Greenbrier East 74 Riverside 66

Richwood 72 Valley Fayette 61

Girls

Wyoming East 58 River View 38

Shady Spring 60 Liberty Raleigh 25

