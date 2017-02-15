Greenbrier Valley restaurants recognized in unique places to dine

West Virginia isn't just about corn bread and beef jerky. The mountain state can boast about having all kinds of delicious food and now can also boast about some of our restaurants being the best of the best.

Champagne corks are popping at six local restaurants in Greenbrier Valley after they earned a mention in "101 Unique Places to Dine." Those six include repeat members, Jim's Drive-In, Stardust Cafe, and When Pigs Fly Real Pit BBQ. The newcomers consists of Hill & Holler, Food & Friends, and Fruits of Labor Cafe and Bakery.

"It's a great award to get. We're really proud to receive it and be on the list, especially with the other restaurants and organizations on it," said Roy Lynch, Executive Chef for Fruits of Labor, Inc.

"It's huge for us. We've been open about a year and a half, so this is really our first opportunity to make it. It's a great honor. We're very proud to be included in West Virginia's best restaurants and thrilled to have that recognition for what we do here," added Jody Wooton, Owner of Hill & Holler.

This may be the first time for some restaurants, but Jim's Drive-In is no stranger to the list.

"This is our third actually. We were on in 2009, 2012, and now this year. So, it's definitely an honor to keep repeating on the list," said daughter of the owner of Jim's Drive-In, Lynn Massie.

"We're going to do everything we can to continue this trend and keep coming up with new things as local as possible and keep doing whatever our customers ask us to do," Wooton said.

Having so many Valley eateries on the list is music to the ears of the convention and visitors bureau.

"The more times we can have our names mentioned to people, they'll think, 'oh yeah, where do I want to go on a weekend? Let's go to the Greenbrier Valley," said Greenbrier County CVB Media Relations Manager, Kristi Godby.

"Really nice to have that recognition, particularly following that difficult summer with the floods. All the trouble and hard times people have gone through, so hopefully this does a little bit to bring us back to where we should be and beyond that," Wooton said.

If you would like to view some of the other winners from around southern West Virginia, you can visit https://gotowv.com/101-guide-listings/

