Greenbrier County Schools may lose national funding

Posted:
By Austin Davis, Multimedia Journalist
Many school systems in West Virginia receive National Forest land money.

Some of those school systems such as Greenbrier County and Pocahontas County are in jeopardy of losing that national funding. In lieu of taxes, the federal government offers payments for the National Forest land where there is no property tax paid on National Forest land.

"This year what we're hearing is that we could potentially lose a big chunk of that funding and a lot of it is at the national level as to whether or not school districts will receive amounts close to what they've received in the past. We're hearing it could be as much as 75% reduction," said David McClure, Greenbrier County Schools Chief School Business Official.

Although there is no official word yet as to how much funding they could lose, the impact could be $80,000 - $90,000. 
 

